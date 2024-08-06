Asad Umar taken to hospital from courtroom due to cardiac attack

Zain Qureshi took the former minister to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology

Tue, 06 Aug 2024 10:46:49 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former federal minister Asad Umar on Tuesday suddenly underwent health complications on his appearance in court.

According to Umar’s counsel, the former minister felt pain in his heart. Umar was taken towards the car at the main gate from where he was shifted to the hospital. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zain Qureshi took the former minister to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

It must be noted that Umar had presented before the court after expiration of his bail in May 9 related cases.

