PMD predicts more rain in various parts of country

Heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of several cities.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rain-windstorm/thundershower in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, south and upper Punjab, Pothohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours.

Heavy falls are likely at isolated places in northeastern and south Balochistan, upper Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Punjab, Pothohar region and Kashmir.

As per synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents, continuously penetrating from Arabian Sea in central and southern parts of the country, entered into the upper parts.

Torrential rains may generate flash flooding in local nullahs and streams of Hilly areas of Dera Ghazi Khan, Zhob, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Loralai, Sibbi, Harnai, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Jhal Magsi, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, Panjgur, Jacobabad, Qamber Shahdad Kot, Larkana, Dadu, Jamshoro, Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Swabi, Gujrat and Kashmir.

Heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Shikarpur and Khairpur.

Landslides may cause road closure at the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the wet period.

