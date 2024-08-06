Envoy of The Netherlands calls on Ishaq Dar
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Ambassador of The Netherlands Henny De Vries on Monday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.
They discussed matters of mutual interests during the meeting.
“They discussed areas of bilateral cooperation and noted with appreciation the positive trajectory of relations between Pakistan and the Netherlands,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.