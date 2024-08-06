PML-N creating rifts between PTI, army: Omar Ayub

He made this remark while addressing the PTI rally in Swabi

SWABI (Dunya News) - Opposition leader Omar Ayub said on Monday the PML-N has been creating rifts between the army and PTI mentioning that the these efforts should be thwarted.

He made this remark while addressing the PTI rally in Swabi where he said PM Shahbaz Sharif deserved the blame for sinking the economy.

In his address at the rally, Former Minister Hamad Azhar said puppet rulers have turned the economy in the negative direction adding democratic traditions have been trampled to suppress the PTI.

On the occasion, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar said the party held no quarrel against anyone and it just wanted the differences to end so that democratic stability be achieved.

Meanwhile, former NA speaker Asad Qaiser said that the rally showed both history and revolution and once in power, the PTI would run this country according to the constitution where all citizens have equal rights.

Ali Muhammad Khan also addressed and said that justice should be given to the founder of PTI mentioning that it has been a year, the courage of the former premier and his supporters remained as steadfast as was before.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Saif said the Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf‘s (PTI) power show in Swabi would be a referendum against the government, adding that it would tighten the noose around the government.

Speaking to media, Mr Saif said that Swabi rally would be an important milestone against the government.

