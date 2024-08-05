Senate unanimously passes resolution on Ismail Haniyeh's martyrdom

Senate unanimously passes resolution on Ismail Haniyeh's martyrdom

PPP’s Senator Palwasha Khan presented the resolution

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Senate on Monday unanimously passed a resolution against martyrdom of Ismal Haniyeh, condemning the brutal war crimes of Israel against innocent Palestinians.

PPP’s Senator Palwasha Khan presented the resolution in which deep sorrow was expressed over the martyrdom of slain leader.

It was adopted in the resolution that the house condemned the violation by Israeli government which has killed thousands of Palestinians since October 7.

Also, the text of the resolution said Israel has been adopted the face of a terrorist state and it required a united effort by leading Islamic nations including Pakistan to help the Palestinians in need.