PPP's Ali Haider Gilani elected PAC-II chairman

Ali says he would try to run the committee honestly

Mon, 05 Aug 2024 17:15:46 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP's) parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly Ali Haider Gilani on Monday elected as Public Accounts Committee-II chairman.

In a special meeting held in the Punjab Assembly Committee Room, MPA Malik Asad Ali Khokhar proposed the name of Gilani while MPA Shazia Abid supported his name.

Ali Haider Gilani thanked the committee members who voted for him. He said, he would try to run the committee honestly and didn't believe in any revenge.