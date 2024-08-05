IHC summons Rawalpindi DIG operations on Bushra Bibi's plea

To inquire about the status of May 9 cases by Aug 7

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought response from Rawalpindi DIG Operations by August 7 on Bushra Bibi’s application seeking case details and moving to the relevant court to halt the arrest.

IHC Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case today. Bushra Bibi’s consul Sardar Latif Khosa appeared before the court.

Consul Sardar Latif Khosa informed the court that Bushra Bibi has been booked in May 9 cases and she had been arrested in one case despite the investigation not being initiated.

CJ Aamer Farooq remarked that it had been one and a quarter years to the May 9 incident and Lahore High Court had issued a verdict which stated an individual arrested would be considered arrest in all cases.

Court remarked that it couldn’t be possible that an individual was acquitted or granted bail in one case and arrested in another case.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq inquired about where the FIRST of May 9 had been registered.

Counsel informed that all 11 FIRs had been registered on May 9.

CJ decided to summon Rawalpindi DIG Operations to inquire about the status of May 9 cases.

Consequently, IHC adjourned the case hearing until August 7 and sought response from the Rawalpindi DIG operation in August.

