India's revocation of special status of valley is infringement of International law: Bilawal Bhutto

Says India has tried all tactics of oppression and brutality in IIOJK

Updated On: Mon, 05 Aug 2024 14:39:28 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said on Monday that the step taken by India on Aug 5, 2019 was the infringment of international law and United Nations' resolutions.



On the occasion of Exploitation Day of Kashmir, Bilawal Bhutto said that India had tried all tactics of oppression and brutality in the IIOJK but had failed in suppressing the struggle for the right to self-determination of Kashmiris.

"Revocation of Article 370 and 35-A demonstrate that India believes in state oppression. The purpose of this step of India is to turn the majority of Kashmiris into a minority," he stated.

The PPP is committed to pleading the case of people of Kashmir at all international forums, he asserted.

The former minister demanded the international community to halt the gross violation of human rights in the valley.

