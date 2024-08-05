Swabi gathering to tighten the noose around govt: Barrister Saif

Says govt is incapable of performing its duties

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Saif said on Monday that the Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf‘s (PTI) power show in Swabi would be a referendum against the government, adding that it would tighten the noose around the government.

Speaking to media, Mr Saif said that Swabi rally would be an important milestone against the government.

He further said that prosperity of Pakistan was linked to release of PTI founder Imran Khan.

“The PML-N government has left the country at the mercy of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) while enabling the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to oppress poor people of Pakistan. The government has no plan to combat terrorism as it is incompetent. Transparent elections are necessary to get rid of this Form-47 government. The PTI will continue its struggle for genuine freedom and supremacy of law and constitution in Pakistan,” he reiterated.

