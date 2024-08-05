PTI MNA Mumtaz Mustafa passes away

Pakistan Pakistan PTI MNA Mumtaz Mustafa passes away

The PTI MNA, hailing from Rahim Yar Khan died of cardiac arrest in the parliament lodges.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 05 Aug 2024 12:51:16 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Member of National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Mumtaz Mustafa passed away on Monday.

The PTI MNA, hailing from Rahim Yar Khan died of cardiac arrest in the parliament lodges.

The spokesperson of the National Assembly confirmed the news of Mustafa’s demise, while proroguing today’s session of the NA without any proceedings.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed his grief over the death of Mustafa by saying that they had offered Friday prayers together.

The NA speaker said that services of the late parliamentarian would be remembered for a long time.

