LHC issues notices on Imran Khan's case details request

Imran Khan has requested the Lahore High Court to obtain details of all registered cases

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 05 Aug 2024 12:39:24 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court has issued notices to the parties involved in a petition seeking details of cases registered against PTI founder Imran Khan.

A two-member bench led by Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza heard the petition, which has named the NAB, FIA, Anti-Corruption, and police as respondents.

Imran Khan’s petition argued that despite being granted bail in all cases, he was re-arrested by NAB just as he was nearing release.

The petitioner has requested the Lahore High Court to obtain details of all registered cases, inquiries, and detention orders.

The plea also seeked a court order to prevent arrest in any new case before approaching the relevant court.

Subsequently, the court issued notices to the parties regarding the request for case details and adjourned the case indefinitely.