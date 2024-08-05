Military's stance on May 9 ramains unchanged, says ISPR DG

Pakistan Pakistan Military's stance on May 9 ramains unchanged, says ISPR DG

Presser focuses on the security situation of the country and other key issues

ISPR head says 23,622 intelligence-based operations have been conducted in the ongoing year

As many as 92 schools are being run in Balochistan for better education and 19,000 students are getting education from there

Pakistan will continue to highlight Kashmir issue internationally and will stand by its brethren

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 05 Aug 2024 17:47:01 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said on Monday the army's stance on the May 9 protests remained unchanged and there would be continuity.

The ISPR DG addressed an all-important press conference at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi and briefed the nation on the security situation of the country.

Starting off his presser, he said the country and its armed forces would remain committed to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international forums.

He said India was committing all sorts of injustices in Kashmir, adding that snatching the special status and continued lockdown was tantamount to human rights abuses.

MAY 9

As for the May 9 episode, he said, “Army’s stance on [May 9] is clear, which was conveyed in the May 7 press conference. There has been no change in that nor will there be.”

On the fight against terrorism, the ISPR DG disclosed that 23,622 intelligence-based operations had been conducted in the ongoing year. Of these, he said, 2,045 operations were conducted in the last 5 days, which eliminated 24 terrorists.

He also said more than 100 IBOs were conducted by the army and other law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) on a daily basis.

He mentioned that 139 soldiers of the Pakistani security forces embraced martyrdom during the first seven months of the ongoing year.

“The entire nation pays tribute to the brave martyrs and their families,” the DG said.

“This shows that the Pakistani security forces, law-enforcement agencies, and intelligence agencies are entirely focused on making the country’s internal and border security certain and lasting,” he said.

Mentioning the government's notification which declared the proscribed TTP "Fitna al-Khawarij," and its members as Kharji or outcasts, he said the militant outfit had nothing to do with Islamic principles.

"It is not an ideology but just mischief," the ISPR DG said.

DIGITAL EDUCATION

On the education front, he said, "Digital education is also being provided to the youth." He said Balochistan's students were country's future.

A scholarship programme has been started for them and apart from their studies, the army has also been covering their additional expenses.

"About 92 schools are being run in Balochistan for better education and 19,000 students are getting education from there," the ISPR DG added.

Also, he said the army had established 171 schools and three cadet colleges in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Not only in the education sector alone, the army's spokesperson said the army had helped a great deal in the construction of roads and bridges in Balochistan which created an ease in the lives of the people.

ISPR JULY 22 PRESSER

Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry addressed a press conference almost two weeks ago. He started his press conference by saying that the purpose of this communication was to clarify the army’s stance on some important matters.

He said the organised propaganda was being amplified by certain quarters who spread false and concocted news against the armed forces in recent times. He said it had become necessary to speak about these issues from time to time.

Briefing the media on the efforts of the security forces in rooting out terrorism, he said the security forces carried out 22,409 intelligence-based operations which resulted in elimination of 31 high-profile terrorists. He said 137 personnel embraced martyrdom during these operations.