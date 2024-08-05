Military's stance on May 9 ramains same, says ISPR DG

Presser focused on the security situation of the country

The DG ISPR said 23,622 intelligence-based operations have been conducted in the ongoing year

About 92 schools are being run in Balochistan for better education and 19,000 are getting education from there

Pakistan will continue to highlight Kashmir issue internationally and never abandon its brethren

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has said the army's stance on the May 9 protests remained unchanged and there would be continuity in this regard.

The ISPR DG addressed an all- important press conference at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi and briefed the nation on the security situation of the country

Starting out his presser, he said the country and its armed forces would remain committed to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international forums .

The ISPR DG said that India was committing all sorts of injustices in Kashmir, adding that snatching right of special status of Kashmiris and continued lockdown was tantamount to human rights abuses.

On the May 9 episode he said, “Army’s stance on [May 9] is clear, which was conveyed in the May 7 press conference. There has been no change in that nor there will be.”

On the fight against terrorism, the ISPR DG disclosed that 23,622 intelligence-based operations have been conducted in the ongoing year.

Out of the mentioned IBOs, 2,045 operations were conducted in the previous15 days which eliminated 24 terrorists.

He also said that over 100 IBOs are conducted by the army and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) on a daily basis.

He mentioned that 139 soldiers of the Pakistani security forces embraced martyrdom during the first seven months of the ongoing year.

“The entire nation pays tribute to the brave martyrs and their families,” the DG said.

“This shows that the Pakistani security forces, law enforcement agencies, and intelligence agencies were entirely focused on making the country’s internal and border security certain and lasting”.

Mentioning the government's notification which declared the proscribed TTP as "Fitna al-Khawarij," and its members as Kharji or outcasts, he said the militant outfit had nothing to do with Islamic principles.

It is not an ideology but just creating and expanding mischief in the society, the ISPR DG said.

On the education front, he said he highlighted that, "Digital education is also being provided to the youth," and added that the Balochistan's students are the country's future.

A scholarship programme has been started for them and apart from their studies, the army has also been covering their additional expenses.

"About 92 schools are being run in Balochistan for better education and 19,000 are getting education from there," the ISPR DG added.

Also, he said the army has also established 171 schools and three cadet colleges in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Not only in the education sector alone, the army's spokesperson said the army has helped a great deal in the construction of roads and bridges in Balochistan which created an ease in the lives of the people.

ISPR JULY 22 PRESSER

Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry addressed a press conference almost two weeks ago. He started his press conference by saying that the purpose of this communication was to clarify the army’s stance on some important matters.

He said the organised propaganda was being amplified by certain quarters who spread false and concocted news against the armed forces in recent times. He said it had become necessary to speak about these issues from time to time.

Briefing the media on the efforts of the security forces in rooting out terrorism, he said the security forces carried out 22,409 intelligence-based operations which resulted in elimination of 31 high-profile terrorists. He said 137 personnel embraced martyrdom during these operations.