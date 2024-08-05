PTI to hold power show in Swabi on Imran's one year detention

Pakistan Pakistan PTI to hold power show in Swabi on Imran's one year detention

Qaiser assures fellow party leaders of a historical public rally in Swabi

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 05 Aug 2024 12:42:46 PKT

SWABI (Dunya News) – With one year in detention of its founder Imran Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold power show in Swabi to express solidarity with him. The arrangements for the public gathering have been finalised in Shah Mansoor Town, Swabi.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will address the rally at 4pm, for which lights have been installed and a huge stage have been set up.

Pakhtunkhwa Mili Awami Party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai and other PTI leaders including PTI chief Barrister Gohar, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan and Asad Qaiser will also address the participants of the long-awaited gathering.

On the other hand, Omar Ayub and Barrister Gohar have reached the site to examine the arrangements of the public gathering.

Earlier, a meeting was also held at Asad Qaiser’s residence to deliberate on the rally. Qaiser assured the fellow party leaders of a historical public rally in Swabi.