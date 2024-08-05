Mushaal Malik demands UN action on Kashmir issue on Youm-e-Istehsal

Mushaal released a video message on Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, has demanded from the United Nations to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with its resolutions.

In a video message released on Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir, Mushaal Malik stated that she wanted to expose the true face of India's so-called democracy to the world.

She highlighted that five years ago on this day, India abrogated Article 370 and 35A in the occupied Kashmir.

Mushaal also accused India of martyring several Kashmiri leaders, including Syed Ali Geelani, and of continuously imprisoning her husband, Yasin Malik.

She urged the world to open its eyes to Indian atrocities, describing the actions in occupied Kashmir as blatant violations of human rights.

