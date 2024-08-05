Youm-e-Istehsal being observed today

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Youm-e-Istehsal is being observed in Pakistan, Azad Kashmir and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) today (Monday), to mark the fifth anniversary of Indian government’s illegal action taken on this day in 2019 and to show solidarity with Kashmiris..

The observance of Youm-e-Istehsal is aimed at conveying a message to the world that Kashmiris do not accept India's illegal occupation and reject Indian illegal moves of 5 Aug 2019 when it repealed the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Modi regime in gross violation of the United Nations resolutions and international law scrapped Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution that granted special autonomous status to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and imposed military siege in the territory on 5th August 2019.

Through the revocation of the said article, people from the rest of India gained the right to acquire property in Indian-held Kashmir and settle there permanently. Kashmiris, as well as critics of India’s Hindu nationalist-led government, saw the move as an attempt to dilute the demographics of Muslim-majority Kashmir with Hindu settlers.

In response to the controversial move, the government of Pakistan designated 5 August as Youm-e-Istehsal, starting in 2020. This day is now observed annually in Pakistan as a reaction to the status change.

This year, discussions related to the commemoration of the day were held at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. The meeting was attended by federal ministers and senior government officials who briefed the PM about preparations.

“A joint main event of Pakistani and Kashmiri leadership has been approved for the day, with Prime Minister Shehbaz expected to visit Muzaffarabad today (August 5) to “show solidarity with Kashmiris.

Other plans for Youm-e-Istehsal include a special walk to mark the day, as well as ceremonies across all provinces, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Earlier this week, Pakistan called on the international community to pressure India to restore the special status of Indian-held Kashmir, end repression in the Valley and foster conditions conducive to resolving the longstanding dispute threatening regional stability.

The call was made during a briefing for Islamabad-based foreign diplomats at the Foreign Office on Friday, where Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi detailed the conditions in the Indian-held disputed territory and discussed the repercussions of India’s actions of August 2019, from the standpoints of international law, human rights, and peace and security.

