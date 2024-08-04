Monsoon floods kill 12, swamp homes and crops

Sun, 04 Aug 2024 17:22:53 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In most cities of the country, monsoon rains have inundated low-lying areas, causing floods in seasonal streams, destroying crops, and submerging hundreds of homes.

Over the past 24 hours, more than 12 people have lost their lives due to monsoon rains and the recent flood situation in Pakistan.

In Mianwali, heavy flooding in seasonal streams due to the rains have severely damaged crops.

In Rojhan, the flooding from the Zangi and Suri streams originating from the Sulaiman Mountains has reached nearby settlements, causing over 100 homes to be submerged. Residents have moved to safer locations on their own.

The rains have caused flooding in the Sindh River near Kandiya and a moderate-level flood at the Chashma Barrage.

In Sindh's Jamshoro, Khairpur Nathan, and Osta Muhammad, heavy rainfall has resulted in several incidents. In Jamshoro, the collapse of several house roofs due to rain resulted in the deaths of two people, including a woman.

In Naushahro Feroze, three incidents of roof collapses led to the death of a child and injuries to five others. In Jacobabad's village of Shah Dost, a house roof collapse during the rain resulted in the deaths of two people who were trapped under the debris.

Continuous rain in Dadu has caused flooding in seasonal streams, cutting off land connections between Dadu, Johi, and hundreds of villages in the Kachho area.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak district, a roof collapse killed two children and injured three people, including a woman.

In Karak district, four people, including two children, drowned in seasonal streams. The bodies of three have been recovered.

In Babal Khel, a grandfather and grandson drowned while crossing a seasonal stream, and a 26-year-old named Shehzad drowned in a seasonal stream in Lowagra Lagda.

In Tank, a house roof collapse due to rain resulted in the deaths of three women and a child, with two others injured.

