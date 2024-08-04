JI's sit-in continues against exorbitant power bills

JI's sit-in continues against exorbitant power bills

RAWALPINDI/KARACHI (Dunya News) - The sit-in of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) against inflation and exorbitant power bills has entered in 10th day in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, the JI is also staging sit-in in Karachi for last two days.

Addressing the workers in Rawalpindi, senior JI leader Liaqat Baloch demanded forensic audit of all the agreements signed with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

“Pakistan is facing political, constitutional, parliamentary and democratic crises these days,” said Liaqat Baloch.

The government has lost its writ and instability is rampant in the country, he added.

He was of the view that people from every walk of life have joined the sit-in of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Meanwhile, JI’s sit-in outside the Governor House in Karachi entered in the second day. Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori offered breakfast to JI workers but they refused to take it.

“We are here with some demands. You will have to accept them first,” said the JI workers, while returning the breakfast.

JI’s emir of Karachi chapter Munim Zafar demanded end to agreements made with the IPP.

“There is a need to abolish the perks and privileges of army and government officers,” he said.

JI emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman will address the Karachi sit-in today.