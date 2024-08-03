Sit-in to continue until govt meets our demands: Hafiz Naeem

Says sit-in has awakened people

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Saturday that the JI sit-in would continue until its demands were met by the government.

Addressing sit-in participants, the JI emir said that sit-in had awakened the people, adding that people had pinned their hopes on the JI for representing them in the so far nine-day long protest.



Mr. Rehman termed the gathering as a historical milestone in the political history of Pakistan, announcing that Karachiites would also lodge their protest through a sit-in.

Criticising the government for its failure to clear capacity payments of the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and inability to control ever-increasing inflation, the JI emir narrated his personal anecdotes of meeting people who had sold their bikes to pay the electricity bills.

Speaking about negotiations with the government, he said that nothing of import came out during two rounds of talks between the JI and government’s dialogue committees.

“The sit-in participants will stage a walk to express solidarity with Palestine,” he concluded.

