Bilawal pays tributes to martyred policemen

Published On: Sun, 04 Aug 2024 06:36:39 PKT

(Web Desk) - On the occasion of National Police Martyrs Day, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, paid heartfelt tributes to the police officers who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

In his message, Bilawal highlighted the unwavering dedication and selfless service of the martyred police personnel, praising their commitment to the rule of law and the protection of Pakistan’s citizens.

He noted their valiant efforts against terrorism and their unparalleled sacrifices, which have significantly contributed to the safety and values of the community.

“The sacrifices of our police martyrs have not been in vain; they have protected our communities and upheld the principles of justice and integrity,” he stated.

Bilawal also emphasised the importance of acknowledging the ongoing bravery and dedication of the current police force. “As we remember our fallen heroes, we must also recognize the efforts of those who continue to serve with honor,” he said.

Expressing solidarity with the families of the martyred police officers, Bilawal extended his deepest condolences and gratitude for their immense sacrifices.

He affirmed the PPP’s commitment to advocating for the welfare and support of law enforcement agencies, ensuring they are well-equipped and empowered to perform their duties effectively.

“Today, let us honor the memory of our police martyrs and reaffirm our commitment to building a safer and more just society for all,” Bilawal concluded.