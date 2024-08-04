Ameer Muqam urges KP govt to probe wheat, drugs, forest 'scandals'

Pakistan Pakistan Ameer Muqam urges KP govt to probe wheat, drugs, forest 'scandals'

Criticises PTI leadership

Follow on Published On: Sun, 04 Aug 2024 05:29:43 PKT

PESHAWAR (APP) - Federal Minister Ameer Muqam on Saturday criticised KP government for alleged corruption and said the PTI leadership should solve problems of people rather than issuing misleading statements and threatening opponents.

Addressing a press conference in PML-N Secretariat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that mudslinging, targeting and threatening would not benefit the people of KP who are confronted with daunting problems of unemployment, peace and deteriorating law and order situation.

He said that the provincial government should seriously consider the scandals of wheat, medicines and forest that are question marks on the performance and credibility of KP government.

Ameer Muqam said that the KP province was facing a ‘power battle’ for personal benefits and those who were elected to serve people were involved in corruption and minting money, adding that provincial ministers had also admitted ongoing corruption, mismanagement and plundering of public resources.

He said we desire that electricity crises should be resolved but the existing situation demands political insight coupled with mutual consensus.

He said that torching of grid stations and forcibly acquiring control of supply stations would further aggravate the situation and negatively impact people living in KP.