Government to establish police station, courts for crackdown on power theft

Pakistan Pakistan Government to establish police station, courts for crackdown on power theft

Public will bear the expenses of the project

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 03 Aug 2024 13:23:30 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Government has decided to establish separate police stations and courts for criminals involved in power theft.

However, the public already burdened with overinflated electricity bills will have to suffer again through the expenses.

Around 8,769 police stations will be established across the country. The staff of around 634 will be employed in the 497 courts for mitigation of cases for power theft.

The courts and police stations will be established in Lahore, D.G Khan Hyderabad, and Larkana division in the first phase.

Mardan, Bannu, Peshawar, and Quetta will also be included in the first phase. Around 29 divisions will be covered in the second phase.

The expenses of 10 billion and 70 million annually will be borne by the public for a new system to mitigate the issue of power theft.

The power distribution companies will collect the funds from the public for the project.

The expenses of 10 billion will be paid by the federal government.

The expenses to arrest and penalise individuals involved in power theft will be borne by electricity consumers.