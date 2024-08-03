PML-N can only dream of banning PTI: Barrister Saif

Pakistan Pakistan PML-N can only dream of banning PTI: Barrister Saif

Says all conspiracies hatched against Khan and the PTI failed badly

Follow on Published On: Sat, 03 Aug 2024 12:07:09 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Saif said on Saturday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders could only dream of banning the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Mr.Saif stated that the PML-N was scared of PTI founder Imran Khan, adding that Khan would not fly to London like Sharif family did.

He said that all conspiracies hatched against Khan and the PTI failed badly, adding that dream of banning the PTI would also meet similar fate.

“Imran Khan, PTI leaders and workers are fighting for the supremacy of the constitution and rule of law in Pakistan. The Form-47 government should apologise to people and resign otherwise its end would be indescribable,” he reiterated.

Mr. Saif said that road to progress of country was linked with ouster of this government and conducting fresh elections.

