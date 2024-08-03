India trampled on the rights of Kashmiris on Aug 5: Mushaal Malik

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) — Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik's wife Mushaal Hussein Mullick said that on August 5, 2019, India stole the rights of Kashmiris.

In her video message regarding August 5, 2019, Mushaal said that Kashmiris are being massacred, great leaders have been martyred and imprisoned, and efforts are being made to hang Yasin Malik.

She said that Pakistanis are standing by the side of Kashmiris in the freedom movement.

She further requested Kashmiris and Pakistanis living all over the world to come out and send a message that they stand with the prisoners in Occupied Kashmir.

It should be noted that on August 5, 2019, India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) revoked Article 370 of the Constitution, ending the special status of Occupied Kashmir.

This move gave the people from the rest of the country, the right to acquire property in Occupied Kashmir and settle there permanently.

