Turkish Navy delegation visits Mazar-e-Quaid

Pakistan Pakistan Turkish Navy delegation visits Mazar-e-Quaid

The also Turkish Navy delegation also met the field commanders of Pakistan Navy in Karachi.

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 03 Aug 2024 05:46:21 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A delegation of the Turkish Navy led by the Turkish Chief of Staff visited Karachi on Friday. The delegation visited Mazar-e-Quaid and paid homage to the father of the nation.

According to the ISPR, the delegation which was led by the Chief of Staff of the Turkish Navy, Vice Admiral Ibrahim Özdem KOÇER also met the field commanders of Pakistan Navy in Karachi and discussed matters of mutual interest including the promotion of professional cooperation.

Pakistan and Turkish naval ships participated in joint patrolling and naval exercises in the Arabian Sea.

This exercise will promote cooperation in joint operations between the navies of the two countries.

The visit of the Turkish Navy ship and delegation will strengthen the long-standing relations between the people of the two brotherly countries, especially the Navy of both the countries.

