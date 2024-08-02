Court disposes of PTI application for gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan

Directs to file new application

Lahore ( Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court has disposed of application of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking permission of public gathering at Minar e Pakistan on 14 August in the light of deputy commissioner's report.

The LHC’s Justice Muzammil Akhtar Shabbir heard the application of Akmal Khan.

Advocate Habibullah representing Lahore DC appeared before the court.

He submitted the report of district administration related to public gathering permission.

It was mentioned in the report that the 14 August day was an independence day and citizens celebrate the national day at the Minar e Pakistan.

In the wake of law and order situation, permission for public gathering could not be allowed.

Pakistan Peoples Party and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party had also submitted the application for the events.

The court directed the petitioner to file a new application in the light of the DC report.