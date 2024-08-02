Punjab Assembly opposition leader files reference against ECP

Alleges PML-N creating rift between establishment, PTI

Fri, 02 Aug 2024 13:44:35 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News/Web Desk) - Punjab Assembly opposition leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar has announced that his party had filed reference in the Supreme Judicial Council against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He contended that members of ECP were partial in General Elections 2024 and alleged that polls were rigged.

Ahmad Khan reiterated that they protested against injustice in the election.

Talking to media, opposition leader insisted that PML-N was trying to create rift between establishment and PTI.

He blamed PML-N for making PTI answerable to establishment court.

He demanded formation of judicial commission on May 9 to abolish baseless cases against party leadership and workers.

Opposition leader also berated the performance of Punjab CM in the wake of Lahore situation during record breaking rain.

He stated that CM was only doing rounds on the clear areas and Punjab government had been failed.

