Fawad urges joint protest against govt over inflated power bills

Former minister lambasts govt for burdening salaried class with excessive taxes

Fri, 02 Aug 2024 10:50:59 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry slammed the government on Friday for burdening the salaried class with excessive taxes and reaping benefits from that.



Speaking to media outside an anti-terrorism court (ATC) after his court appearance, the former minister said that it was obvious that the government would not give any leverage to the weighed down salaried class.

He called for a joint protest by the opposition parties against the government if they want to make it a success.

“The government is roaming freely while conspiracies are being hatched against the brave judges of the Supreme Court,” he deplored.

He also lambasted the government for isolating Pakistan on international fronts by saying that Saudi Arabia and China didn’t extend any help for Pakistan despite PM Shehbaz Sharif’s multiple attempts. He also said that no one called us at the demise of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

