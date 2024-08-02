Baloch Solidarity Committee calls off sit-in after 'successful' talks with govt

Pakistan Pakistan Baloch Solidarity Committee calls off sit-in after 'successful' talks with govt

The mobile network services in different cities of Balochistan have been restored.

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 02 Aug 2024 10:00:48 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) - The Baloch Solidarity Committee (BSC) called off their sit-in protests in different cities of Balochistan after successful negotiations with provincial government on Thursday.

The BSC announced to end all sit-ins throughout Balochistan, including Gwadar, after "Dr Mahrang Baloch and ﻿Gwadar ﻿deputy commissioner signed an agreement," announced the provincial interior ministry.

Meanwhile, mobile network services have been restored while roads have been opened by removing barricades from them.

It was also agreed that the BSC activists who were arrested during the sit-in protests will be released soon.

The protesters had been demonstrating against enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.