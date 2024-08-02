UAE envoy calls on Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Khawaja Asif said Pakistan will continue to extend its support for UAE in civil and defence sectors.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi called on Minister for Defence and Defence Production and Aviation Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday.

The Minister lauded the vision and efforts of President and Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Muhammad Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan for development and transformation of UAE, a news release said.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said: “Pakistani nationals are playing a productive role in various fields for the progress of UAE. Pakistan will continue to extend its support for UAE in civil and defence sectors.”

He expressed that there was a lot potential of cooperation between armed forces of both countries for enhancement of existing cooperation.

Matters pertaining to commercial/civil aviation sector of Pakistan and UAE were also discussed for enhancing scope in aviation sector between both countries.

