SC forms bench to hear Arshad Sharif murder case

Pakistan Pakistan SC forms bench to hear Arshad Sharif murder case

The case would be heard on the availability of the bench.

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 02 Aug 2024 08:29:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Supreme Court of Pakistan’s Practice and Procedure Committee had formed a five-member bench to hear suo moto case regarding transparent investigation into Arshad Sharif murder case.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail would head the bench while Justices including Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Ayesha Malik, Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Athar Minallah would be part of the bench.

The case would be heard on the availability of the bench.

