PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai's name removed from ECL

Yousafzai’s name has been removed from the list after the order of the Peshawar High Court (PHC)

30 Jul 2024

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shaukat Yousafzai’s name was removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) on Tuesday following a letter sent to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from the Interior Ministry.

According to the letter, Yousafzai’s name has been removed from the list after the order of the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

It must be noted that former minister’s name was put on the ECL by the caretaker government after he was stopped to travel to the United Kingdom (UK) and Saudi Arabia and sent back from the airport.

The former minister had approached the PHC to get himself off the hook which resulted in removal of his name from the ECL.

