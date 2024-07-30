11 killed as rainwater enters house basement in Dara Adam Khel

All dead bodies have been retrieved from the spot

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – At least 11 people including three women and six children were killed after rainwater entered the basement of a house in Dara Adam Khel area of Peshawar.

According to the rescue officials, rainwater submerged the basement of the house of a person named Amjad, which resulted in the death of 11 people. All the dead bodies have been retrieved from the spot.

Meanwhile, eight people lost their lives in Tharparkar in different incidents of lightning strikes. Whereas, three fatalities happened as a result of heavy downpour in Rawalpindi.

Besides, many low-lying areas were inundated in Islamabad and Rawalpindi as monsoon currents lashed the twin cities.

NDMA issues flood alert

On the other hand, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has said that ongoing monsoon spell across the country may cause flash floods and urban flooding in many areas, warning that flash floods can catch people off guard resulting in huge losses.

“Even a mere six inches of moving water can knock you off your feet, and just one foot of moving water can sweep away a vehicle. Bridges can be hazardous during floods. Avoid crossing them if water is flowing rapidly. Avoid staying in weak structures. In case of intense rain, seek shelter in safe places,” cautioned the NDMA in its advisory.

The disaster authority has also launched an application with the name “ Pak NDMA Disaster Alert” which is available on Google Play Store and iOS.

