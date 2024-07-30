PM cancels Iran's visit on health concerns, DPM to attend president-elect's oath-taking

Pakistan Pakistan PM cancels Iran's visit on health concerns, DPM to attend president-elect's oath-taking

DPM Ishaq Dar will now attend the inauguration ceremony of Iran's president-elect

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 30 Jul 2024 08:44:02 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday cancelled his visit to Iran and all political activities as his doctor has advised complete rest over health issues.

PM Shehbaz was scheduled to visit Tehran today (Tuesday) to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iran's president-elect, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian.

According to sources all engagements of Prime Minister Shehbaz for Tuesday have been cancelled.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will now lead the Pakistan delegation to Iran.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the visit attests to the commitment by the two countries to strengthen leadership-level engagement and bilateral cooperation.

Iran's official news agency IRNA, in the meanwhile, reported that more than 2,500 guests, including national and military officials, heads and professors from religious and academic institutions, representatives from various sectors, families of martyrs, and foreign ambassadors stationed in Tehran, are expected to attend the ceremony.

The state media also said that 70 foreign delegations from different countries and international organisations will attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei a day ago gave his official endorsement of Pezeshkian as the ninth Iranian president, following snap elections.

Pezeshkian, a 69-year-old cardiac surgeon, was elected as the president on July 6. The election was called after President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash in May.