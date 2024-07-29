Fawad Chaudhry prophesies end of govt in three to four months

Situation will be clear in 40-45 days regarding government's future, says former minister

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry prophesied that this government has to go anyway in three to four months.

Fawad Chaudhary while talking to the media said that the situation will be clear in the next 40-45 days regarding the government's future.

He said that any kind of negotiation offered by the government should be dealt with positively by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He also prayed that the political environment in the country would improve.

The former minister said that the message of the PTI founder to the Army Chief was a good move. He said that those who use PTI's name and propagandise abroad on social media have become political orphans.

However, he applied for a renewal of his passport. He also filed an application in Islamabad High Court for passport renewal.

In the plea, he sought an order to implement the orders of the Islamabad High Court issued on July 9. Moreover, he sought a court order on his traveling abroad.