Physical remand of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi extended in new Toshakhana reference

The physical remand was extended for 10 days

Mon, 29 Jul 2024 18:13:21 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The physical remand of PTI founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi was extended in new Toshakhana reference.

According to details, the physical remand was extended for 10 days and both the suspects would be produced with the investigation report on Aug 8.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had sought the 14-days remand of both the suspects.

An Accountability Court judge Muhammad Ali Warraich gave the remand of 10 days during the jail trial of the suspects.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were arrested in a NAB Toshakhana reference, hours after their acquittal in the Iddah nikah case earlier this month.

According to the NAB inquiry report, the PTI founder is accused of taking and selling seven precious watches which include Rolex, diamonds, and gold watches. The gifts were sold without taking ownership as per the law.

Imran Khan and his wife were arrested for not cooperating in the inquiry.