Solider martyred, 16 injured as violent mob attacks security forces in Gwadar

Mob in garb of so called Baloch Raji Muchi assaulted security forces employed for security duties

Published On: Mon, 29 Jul 2024 18:03:15 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A soldier was martyred and 16 others suffered injuries after a violent mob in garb of so called Baloch Raji Muchi assaulted security forces employed for security duties in Gwadar on Monday.

The Inter Services Public Relations in a statement said Sepoy Shabbir Baloch embraced martyrdom in the attack.

“In addition, the unprovoked assaults by the violent protesters have resulted in injuries to sixteen soldiers including an officer.

While on the other hand, fake and malicious propaganda is being spread on social media using doctored pictures and videos by the propagandists to gain sympathy and support for the unlawful violent march,” ISPR said

Security forces have displayed extreme restraint to avoid unwarranted civilian casualties despite provocations.

The violent actions of the mob are unacceptable and those responsible will be brought to justice.

All citizens are urged not to fall prey to the propaganda, remain calm and peaceful, and to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in maintaining public safety and order.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace and stability of Balochistan.

