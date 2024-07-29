Pakistan values Commonwealth nations, says Dar

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan values Commonwealth nations, says Dar

Patricia Scotland says she is grateful for Pakistan’s hospitality

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 29 Jul 2024 21:08:04 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has said Pakistan attaches immense importance to the Commonwealth Nations and will support it to cope with the challenges being faced by it in the 21st century.

Addressing to a joint press conference with Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland, Dar welcomed the Commonwealth general secretary in Pakistan.

Dar said as a member, Pakistan attached great importance to Commonwealth of Nations and institutions.

On the other hand, Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland said she was grateful for Pakistan’s hospitality.

Read more: Ishaq Dar wears another hat as PM Shehbaz reconstitutes SIFC committee

Pakistan has faced difficulties with courage as everyone knows 33 million people were affected by the 2200 floods, she said.

Paricia said this is an important platform and Pakistan has yet to do many important things from this platform.

