PTI leaders' bail confirmed in judicial complex vandalism case

Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, others get bail in the case

Published On: Mon, 29 Jul 2024 12:47:26 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad’s anti-terrorism court (ATC) has confirmed the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz and others in a judicial complex vandalism case.

ATC judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the judicial complex vandalism case.

PTI lawyer Babar Awan and other lawyers appeared before the court. PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Amjad Niazi, Ali Nawaz Awan and others appeared before the court.

Counsel Babar Awan requested the court to issue judgement on bail pleas of accused who appeared in the court today as some couldn’t appear.

Judge Tahir Abbas inquired about the accused in the case, Ali Amin Gandapur's whereabouts.

During the case hearing, Ali Amin Gandapur’s lawyer Raja Zahoor informed the court that Ali Amin Gandapur was busy in Kurram due to law and order situation therefore his exemption from appearance has been filed.

Lawyer Babar Awan informed the court that Omar Ayub was due to appear before a JIT in Lahore.

Judge Tahir Sipra remarked that all accused were gathered and pleas would be dismissed and verdict on them would be issued simultaneously.

Lawyer Babar Awan contended that “the accused get the right of bail when he surrenders before the court, according to Section 497.”

The same court accepted the bail plea of PTI founder Imran Khan and Asad Umar with the same status, he added.

Judge Sipra inquired about any judgement when bail pleas couldn’t be heard after the accused declared scoundrel.

He added that the court was hearing the pleas again after return of bail pleas.

Judge Tahir Abbas directed to submit the references of such court judgements to the court.

Babar Awan requested the court to postpone the case hearing until September as court holidays were commencing from tomorrow.

The court adjourned the case hearing until September 4 due to absence of Ali Amin Gandapur in the case hearing.