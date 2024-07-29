PTI activist Arooba Komal gets post-arrest bail

Arooba Komal is booked under PECA Act

Mon, 29 Jul 2024 10:57:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad’s district and session court has granted the post arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media activist Arooba Komal.

Judicial Magistrate Shabbir Bhatti granted post-arrest bail to Arooba Komal against 50, 000 surety bonds.

Sardar Masroof Advocate representing Arooba Komal appeared before the court.

The counsel informed the court that two women already acquired bail in this case and Arooba wasn’t accused in the FIR.

Consequently, the court accepted the post-arrest bail of PTI social media activist Arooba Komal.

It is pertinent to note that duty judge Mureed Abbas sent Arooba Komal to jail on judicial remand yesterday.

Raoof Hassan, Arooba Komal and other PTI workers are booked under PECA Act.