Pakistan urges resolving Kashmir dispute under UN resolutions

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan urges resolving Kashmir dispute under UN resolutions

Foreign Secretary presented Pakistan’s perspective on Gaza at ASEAN forum

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 28 Jul 2024 20:36:47 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan has appreciated the positive role played by Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in regional integration and prosperity.

The Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi, speaking at the 31st ASEAN Regional Forum Ministerial meeting in Vientiane, Laos said Pakistan is committed to regional peace, security and cooperation.

He also highlighted the importance attached by Pakistan to its relations with ASEAN and its member states.

Also Read: Indian troops martyr a Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

The foreign secretary shared Pakistan’s perspective on regional conflicts in the Asia-Pacific region, stressing the need for dialogue and inclusiveness instead of bloc politics.

He highlighted the plight of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and called for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

He also presented Pakistan’s perspective on the regional hotspots including the situation in Gaza and Afghanistan.