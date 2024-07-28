KP government moves PHC for judicial inquiry of May 9 incident

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approached the Peshawar High Court for constitution of a judicial commission to probe the May 9 incidents.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Aftab Alam Afridi said that he has written a letter to the Peshawar High Court chief justice for a judicial commission.

The minister approached the high court after the provincial cabinet gave approval for the purpose.

Afridi said that the chief justice would announce the names of the commission members that would be headed by a high court judge.

It may be recalled that the KP cabinet approved on Saturday the establishment of a judicial commission to probe the May 9 events.

The PTI had been demanding a judicial inquiry into the May 9 protests which broke out in the country when party founder Imran Khan was arrested last year.

During the protests, the PTI supporters allegedly damaged public and private properties and also attacked military installations in various cities of the country.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan reiterated his party's demand in May 2024 to hold a judicial inquiry into the violence. KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had also demanded to form a judicial commission to probe the May 9 incident.