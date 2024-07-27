4 terrorists killed in intelligence-based operation in Tank: ISPR

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Four terrorists were killed by security forces in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district, the media’s military wing said on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation took place on the reported presence of terrorists in the area and the terrorists were eliminated after the heavy exchange of fire.

ISPR added that the killed terrorists were also involved in attacks on security forces, kidnapping and target killing of innocent civilians.

The sanitization operation is ongoing to eliminate other possible foreign terrorists in the area.