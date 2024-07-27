Country sans peace, stability cannot succeed: Ahsan Iqbal

Government is going to start CPEC phase 2 and peace is integral, says minister

NAROWAL (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that a country that did not have peace and stability cannot succeed.

Iqbal while addressing the Narowal Bar said that the lawyers' body is the only institution in Pakistan that has maintained the continuity of democracy since the creation of Pakistan.

Ahsan Iqbal said that every year on the occasion of the election, the lawyers fight against each other but later become a community. But, there is no continuity in our system.

The minister said that after working hard for 16 months, they restored the confidence of China. The government is going to start the CPEC phase 2. Some people will speed up the conspiracy in Pakistan, he feared as the partnership between the two neighbouring countries starts.

He said that as soon as the CPEC was announced, sit-ins began, in 2018. He said that the regime was changed and all policies were made obsolete. He further said that they could take off the rare opportunity but what happened was otherwise.

Ahsan Iqbal further said that some people are trying to create uncertainty in Pakistan again based on someone's signals, so the plans of Pakistan and China cannot succeed.