Saudi Ambassador, Foreign Minister Dar discuss bilateral relations between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia

Cooperation in various fields like education, trade, investment also discussed

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki called on Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in the federal capital to discuss bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

According to the Foreign Office, cooperation in various fields including education, trade and investment was also discussed in the meeting.

The Secretary Education also participated who gave a briefing about the upcoming conference of Muslim countries on girls' education in Islamabad.

The foreign office spokesperson said that the determination to strengthen mutual relations between the two countries was reiterated in the meeting.