Government decides to bring reserved seats issue in parliament

Supremacy and autonomy of legislature will be debated in the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government on Saturday decided to bring reserved seats issue in the parliament.

President Asif Ali Zardari, in this regard, called the National Assembly session on July 30. The session was convened a week earlier than the schedule.

A resolution against the top court decision will be passed in the National Assembly session, according to the sources. There will also be a debate in the House regarding the supremacy and autonomy of the parliament, sources asserted.

An important legislation is also likely to be passed in the National Assembly session.

It should be noted that a full court bench of 13 judges in the Supreme Court headed by the Chief Justice had given a major decision in favour of the PTI on the appeal of the Sunni Ittehad Council on reserved seats for women and minorities in the assemblies.

The Peshawar High Court and the Election Commission orders were declared null and void by the Supreme Court.