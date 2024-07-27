Case registered against JI Lahore naib emir Ahmad Salman Baloch

Pakistan Pakistan Case registered against JI Lahore naib emir Ahmad Salman Baloch

Salman Baloch committed violation by chanting anti-government slogans and now pays the price

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 27 Jul 2024 16:10:03 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A case has been registered against Ahmad Salman Baloch, vice president of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Lahore at Muslim Town police station in violation of Section 144.

According to FIR, the government had enforced Section 144 across Punjab and Salman Baloch committed violation by chanting anti-government slogans along with a group of 15 to 20 people and inciting citizens.

The FIR has been registered under Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance, along with additional charges under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (members of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in pursuance of common object) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

These charges pertain to causing damage to government property, creating chaos and disturbing law and order. Ahmad Salman Baloch evaded arrest by escaping in a bus, as per FIR.

Ahmad Salman Baloch stated his stance, saying the government was opting contradictory policy by registering FIR, on the other hand, talking about negotiations.

He asserted that they would not be influenced and would pressurise this fake government on electricity overbilling.

It is pertinent to note that JI has staged sit-in and protest in Islamabad under the leadership of Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman.

Liaqat Baloch, while speaking to Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi over telephone, demanded reduction in the cost of bills up to 500 units by 50 per cent, termination of contracts to make capacity payments to IPPs and stop paying them in dollars.

He also demanded that the government reverse the latest increase in petrol prices and lift the petroleum development levy.