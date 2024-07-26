In case of death, family of official will not claim job

Punjab government repealed Rule 17A related to employment

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government repealed Rule 17-A related to the employment of government employees in case of the death of an official.

Punjab Civil Servants Appointment and Conditions of Service Rules 1974 amended, now in case of death, the family of a civil servant will not claim a job.

Under Rule 17-A, jobs were given to the family members of government employees. In case of the death of a government employee, one of the family members including wife or children was eligible for the government job.

Secretary Regulations (Services and General Administration) Irfan Ahmed Sindhu issued a notification to abolish Rule 17-A.