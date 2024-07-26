Overnight rainfall suspends flight operation in Lahore

International flights were diverted to other cities

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The heavy rainfall and windstorms overnight in the provincial capital of Punjab, Lahore, disrupted flight operations at Allama Iqbal International Airport for several hours.

According to Aviation sources, the flight operation couldn't be operationalised from 3 to 4 am due to monsoon rain.

The flights could land at the airport around 4 am in the morning.

Three flights were landed at Multan and Peshawar while, foreign airlines flights were getting delayed.

The flights from Abu Dhabi and Bahrain to be landed in Lahore were diverted to Multan Airport while flights from Riyadh were landed in Peshawar Airport.

Qatar Airways’ Doha flight arrived late by seven hours at Lahore.

Arrival and departure of more than dozens of international flights is being delayed due to severe weather conditions.