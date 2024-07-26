Hyderabad: Three killed in coach, trailer collision on M9 motorway

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) - Three people were killed in a tragic accident on the M9 Motorway when a passenger coach collided with a trailer.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred at the Loni Kot area, where the coach and trailer crashed into each other, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to more than ten others.

Authorities have confirmed that the injured have been transported to the Noori Abadi Trauma Center for treatment.

Police reports indicated that the accident was caused by the bus driver falling asleep at the wheel.

Following the collision, the trailer overturned on the road, causing significant disruption to traffic flow.



